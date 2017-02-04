Lingaraj temple readies for Shivratri on Feb 24

Bhubaneswar: The holy Shivratri is coming up on February 24 and the Lingaraj Temple in the city, one of the most important Shaivite centres of the country, is gearing up for the occasion. The temple witnesses congregation of lakhs of devotees on the occasion.

The Lingaraj temple office held a preparatory meeting on Friday regarding the arrangements for the festival and to manage the rush of devotees as well as the lighting of ‘Mahadipa’. As per the meeting, this year the Mahadipa will be lighted at 10 pm. But the final decision will be taken during the co-operation meeting under district collector.

So far, the temple trust board chairman and additional collector Manoj Mohanty and other members decided during the meeting to host the first ‘alati’ at 3 am and visitors can get ‘darshan’ till 11 am and then from 4 pm to 5 pm.