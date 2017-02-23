Headlines

Lingaraj temple comes up with Shivratri ritual schedule

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
Lingaraj temple ready

Bhubaneswar: Mahashivaratri is only a few hours away and preparations are completed at Lingaraj temple keeping in view the mass gathering to be seen for the event here.

Security arrangements are intensified with CCTV cameras and barricades set up to manage the rush of devotees. Shade cloth has been arranged to ease the devotees from scorching heat. The schedule of rituals has also been finalized by the temple administration.

Here is the schedule of various events for the festival at the temple:

Mangala alati & abakash Niti – 3:00 – 3:30 AM

Mahasnan and Besa – 12:00 – 12:45 PM

Surya puja and sakala dhupa – 12:45 – 02:30 PM

Sahanamela darshan – 04:00 – 05:00 PM

Srijewnka sandhya dhupa & tirthajala anayana – 09:15 – 10:00 PM

Mahadipa darshan – 10:00 PM

Harihara Bheta – 03:30 – 04:30 AM

Related Items:, , , , ,
Comments

Most Popular

Odia boy, Satyajeet wins hearts of mentors in ‘Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li’l Champs 2017’ audition Odia boy, Satyajeet wins hearts of mentors in ‘Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li’l Champs 2017’ audition
5.3K
Entertainment

Odia boy, Satyajeet wins hearts of mentors in ‘Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li’l Champs 2017’ audition
Nagarjuna Nagarjuna
5.1K
Entertainment

Superstar Nagarjuna’s son Akhil’s wedding called off
Ashok Muduli OAS Ashok Muduli OAS
4.3K
Headlines

Daily wage labourer’s son cracks OAS
Sahitya Akademi award Sahitya Akademi award
4.2K
Headlines

Odia author Monalisa Jena wins Sahitya Akademi award for translation
bus collides with truck bus collides with truck
3.3K
State at Large

Truck, bus collide; Two dead, Five critical
To Top