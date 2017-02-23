Lingaraj temple comes up with Shivratri ritual schedule

Bhubaneswar: Mahashivaratri is only a few hours away and preparations are completed at Lingaraj temple keeping in view the mass gathering to be seen for the event here.

Security arrangements are intensified with CCTV cameras and barricades set up to manage the rush of devotees. Shade cloth has been arranged to ease the devotees from scorching heat. The schedule of rituals has also been finalized by the temple administration.

Here is the schedule of various events for the festival at the temple:

Mangala alati & abakash Niti – 3:00 – 3:30 AM

Mahasnan and Besa – 12:00 – 12:45 PM

Surya puja and sakala dhupa – 12:45 – 02:30 PM

Sahanamela darshan – 04:00 – 05:00 PM

Srijewnka sandhya dhupa & tirthajala anayana – 09:15 – 10:00 PM

Mahadipa darshan – 10:00 PM

Harihara Bheta – 03:30 – 04:30 AM