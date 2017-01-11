Headlines

Likely rains during next 24 hours

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
Rains within next 24 hours

Bhubaneswar: As per the information of the Meteorological department in the city, due to cyclonic storm near Chattisgarh and Bihar formed in the in the Bay of Bengal, many of Odisha would likely receive rainfall in the next 24 hours.

With the formation of trap line in the coastal areas of the state, moderate rainfall is also expected in the areas of  Jharsuguda, Sambalpur, Bargarh, Deogarh, Angul, Sundergarh, Keonjhar and Mayurbhanj districts of the state.

Bhubaneswar Meteorological Department Director, Sarat Chandra Sahoo has said that the likely rains may intensify the cold wave condition in the state.

However, in many places of the state,  the atmospheric temperature during the day time has alightly risen up due to the effect of wind flowing from south-east region,  further dwindlingthe night time temperature.

