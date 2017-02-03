“Like” scam: Noida man dupes 6 lakh people of Rs 3700 crore

Noida: Police have busted a gang of fraudsters who allegedly cheated more than six lakh people to the tune of Rs 3,700 crore through an online trading site, which promised a big returns for hitting ‘likes’ online

On Thursday three persons – Anubhav Mittal, Sridhar Prasad, and Mahesh Dayal were arrested from Sector 63 in Noida. Mittal, said to be the kingpin holds a B.Tech degree and hails from Ghaziabad.

The scheme operated through online links sent to phones of subscribers that they were asked to click. These would sometimes also be links to Facebook or Twitter profiles of other subscribers. A fake server was set up where these links would terminate. They had floated a fake company called Ablaze Info Solutions Private Limited that operated from there.

During raid the Special Task Force (STF) team found 250 passports, purportedly of some high performers and employees of the fraudsters, who were to be rewarded with a trip to Australia.

The STF has also informed the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), the Income Tax department and market regulator SEBI about the case.