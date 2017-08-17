Lightning, thunderstorm warning issued for 16 districts in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) today warned of thunderstorm and lighting in 16 districts of Odisha.

As per a bulletin of the local meteorological centre here, thunderstorm and lighting are likely to occur in Gajapati, Ganjam, Nayagarh, Kandhamal, Bolangir, Rayagada, Nabarangpur, Koraput, Sonepur, Puri, Khurda, Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Balasore, Kalahandi and Bhadrak districts between 3 pm and 7 pm today.

Heavy to very heavy rainfall likely to occur at one or two places over south Odisha and heavy rain likely to occur at one or two places over north Odisha, the IMD forecasted.

It has advised people in these 16 districts to remain indoors during this period and move to safe locations like concrete houses to avoid any untoward incident.

Meanwhile, many places in the northern interior and southern parts of Odisha have witnessed heavy rainfall this afternoon.