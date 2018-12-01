Lifelike portraits of 16 hockey captains shine on city walls

Bhubaneswar: With the 16 hockey playing nations are battling it out at the Kalinga Stadium, artists of Bhubaneswar are creating wonderful murals and paintings on the walls across the city.

With the British hockey star Samantha Quek becoming emotional after seeing her image on a wall recently, artists Satyabhama Majhi and co-artist Pinaki Ranjan Mohanty with their hard-working team members have painted the fly-over at Rasulgarh with the players’ lifelike portraits.

“As the 16 captains from 16 countries are participating in Odisha Men’s Hockey World Cup, this artwork on the Rasulgarh Flyover is similarly a team effort by me, my co-artist Pinaki Ranjan Mohanty with 30 students from B.K, College of Art and Craft and Khalikote Art College,” said Satyabhama Majhi.

“The concept behind these portraits is to welcome the international players to the Temple City of Bhubaneswar. The Indian philosophy of “Atithi Devo Bhava” is reflected in our work,” she added.

Pinaki said, “The city has come up with a colourful atmosphere and our work near the entrance of the city will make the first impression in the minds of people entering the city from the Cuttack side.”

It can be noted here that right from the themes of hockey players to local themes, traditional motifs, nature, wildlife, marine life, women of substance, modern themes and others the city has painted its walls and flyovers with beautiful motifs.