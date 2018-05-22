Life convict dies in Keonjhar jail

Koenjhar: A convict serving life imprisonment in connection with a murder case died at the district jail of Keonjhar here on Tuesday afternoon due to alleged medical negligence.

The deceased was identified as Akshaya Pradhan.

Pradhan, a resident of Kashipur area in Champua police jurisdiction in the district, was found guilty in a murder case and lodged in the district jail since November 6, 2006.

According to sources, Pradhan went to sleep after having lunch in the afternoon. As he did not wake up from bed, other inmates contacted jail superintendent in-charge Satya Prakash Mallick. Later, he was immediately shifted to the district headquarters hospital in Keonjhar. However, the doctors at the hospital pronounced him dead.

Meanwhile, it was alleged that Pradhan had fallen ill and was not provided adequate treatment leading to his death. While the district jail has a total of 565 under-trial and convicts, they are not getting adequate treatment owing to shortage of doctors.

The jail superintendent submitted a report to the Town police in this regard.