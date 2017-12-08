License of Delhi’s Max hospital that declared newborn dead cancelled

New Delhi: The license of the Shalimar Bagh branch of Max Hospital has now been cancelled. The Shalimar Bagh branch of Max Super Speciality Hospital was in a soup after doctors there declared one of the newborn twins dead falsely.

Parents’ realised one of their kids was alive on the way to the cremation ground.

‘We have found negligence of hospital. This is not the only mistake. They are habitual offenders. So With the immediate effect we have cancelled the licence’ Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain said.

Delhi Government cancelled license of Max Shalimar Bagh hospital. 'We have found negligence of hospital. This is not the only mistake. They are habitual offenders. So With the imidiate effect we have cancelled the licence' says Health Minister @SatyendarJain — Pankaj Jain (@PankClick) December 8, 2017

The negligence in the newborn death case was unacceptable, he added.

The 22-week-old baby, who was found alive after being declared dead, succumbed to death on Wednesday morning at a private nursing home in Pitampura.