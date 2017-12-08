Headlines

License of Delhi’s Max hospital that declared newborn dead cancelled

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
Max hospital

New Delhi: The license of the Shalimar Bagh branch of Max Hospital has now been cancelled. The Shalimar Bagh branch of Max Super Speciality Hospital was in a soup after doctors there declared one of the newborn twins dead falsely.

Parents’ realised one of their kids was alive on the way to the cremation ground.

‘We have found negligence of hospital. This is not the only mistake. They are habitual offenders. So With the immediate effect we have cancelled the licence’ Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain said.

The negligence in the newborn death case was unacceptable, he added.

The 22-week-old baby, who was found alive after being declared dead, succumbed to death on Wednesday morning at a private nursing home in Pitampura.

Related Items:, ,

Recommended for you

Comments

Most Popular

Zeena Samal Zeena Samal
6.3K
Entertainment

More pics from inside Zeena and Rudra’s reception party
Arindam Roy Arindam Roy
5.8K
Entertainment

See pics: First Happy Marriage Anniversary of Arindam and Anupa
Odia actress Odia actress
5.7K
Entertainment

See Pics: Zeena to tie knot with Rudra today

Follow us on

Archives

Subscribe Our News

Enter Your Email Address

Copyright © 2016 Pragativadi. Powered by 4u Software Solutions

To Top