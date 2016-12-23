International

Libyan plane hijacked, 118 on board

Pragativadi News Service
hijacked

Valletta: An airliner on an internal flight in Libya was hijacked and diverted to Malta where it landed on Friday.

Two hijackers reportedly having hand grenades have threatened to blow up the Airbus A320, which has 118 people aboard.

As per sources, a hijacker told the crew they were “pro-Gaddafi” and that he was willing to let all 111 passengers leave the Airbus A320, but not its seven crew members, if their demands were met.

65 passengers released so far, said Prime Minister Joseph Muscat on Twitter.

All flights in and out of Malta have been cancelled.

Earlier in a Tweet  Joseph said that there are 111 passengers on board 82 males, 28 females and one infant.

