Liberate society from stereotypes and mischief: VP

New Delhi: Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu has asked students, youth and politicians to develop a constructive attitude towards development of the nation.

He further cautioned that a destructive attitude would not do good for the nation and its people.

“Youth are the future of any nation and they must work towards shaping India that is free of hunger, discrimination and inequalities based on cast creed and gender”, he added.

Naidu said that student organizations such as Vidyarthi Parishad must instil the feeling of ‘nation first’ among the youth and encourage them to actively participate in national development.

He said that youth participation in governance can bring about the desired changes in the society and asked the youth to become volunteers in taking the benefits of government programs and policies to the beneficiaries.

He also said that youth must be trained in disaster relief activities and skill development programs so that their service can be utilized to supplement the efforts of government agencies.

The Vice President presented the awards instituted in the memory of Yashwant Rao Kelkar at the 64th National Conference of Akhil Bharatia Vidyarthi Parishad in Ahmedabad, Gujarat.

He said the awards recognize the achievements of young social and political activists and inspire others to take up activities in the interest of the nation and thereby become partners in nation building.