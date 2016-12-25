LI projects named after freedom fighter Parbati Giri

Bhubaneswar : The state government on Saturday approved as many as six different proposals including naming all mega lift irrigation projects after eminent freedom fighter Parbati Giri.

Chairing a cabinet meeting here at the secretariat, CM Patnaik approved the decision to name all lift irrigation projects in state after the renowned freedom fighter and Bhudan revolutionary who is also nick named as Odisha’s mother Teresa.

The government looks to irrigate 19,400 hectares of land through 13 different points under its ambitious mission to complete irrigation of 2.5 lakh hectares of land in state which would cost Rs 7600 crores, Chief Secretary AP Padhi told media persons after meeting.

“Of the 13 points, 8 projects alone belong to eight different blocks of Mayurbhanj district. GVPR Engineers Limited would execute the 13 projects at a cost of Rs 517 crore,” Padhi said.

The cabinet also approved proposals for modern sewerage system for Sambalpur and Rourkela municipal corporations with an investment of Rs 664 crore. The projects will be funded under Odisha Urban Infrastrsucture Development fund and AMRUT scheme.

Gharpure Engineering and Construction Private Limited has been awarded the responsibility to take up the project of Sambalpur, while tech giant L&T will construct projects for Rourkela.

Besides the cabinet also extended the deadline for VAT reduction from 5 per cent to 1 per cent till March 31 which will cost State treasury Rs 7 crore.