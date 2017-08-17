PRAGATIVADI:LEADING ODIA DAILY

Breaking News

﻿
State at Large

Leprosy patient’s body carried by daughter after neighbours refused to lend shoulder

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
leprosy

Boudh: In yet another shocking incident, a 60-year-old man was denied a proper cremation ceremony in Boudh district, as neighbours refused to shoulder his body, as he was suffering from leprosy before his death.

Reportedly, none of the people in the Basudevpalli village of Boudh district helped for the cremation of the deceased, Jaynarayan Sahoo, a retired bank official and a leprosy patient for a long time, after he passed away.

Having no other option, his daughter was forced to carry the body along with her brother and her husband to the village cremation ground for last rites.

Similar cases of ostracisation over the leprosy stigma have been reported before.

In April last year, two girls of western Odisha district of Bargarh were forced to carry the body of their 70-year-old mother for cremation after males in the village refused to help them.

 

Related Items:, , ,
Comments

Most Popular

7th Pay 7th Pay
2.5K
Headlines

7th Pay Commission: No hike on minimum pay, allowances for employees
trains trains
1.2K
Twin City

Rescheduled trains, changed routes for modernization work at Cuttack Railway station
transferred transferred
1.1K
Headlines

PF account to be automatically transferred on job switch
metro rail metro rail
926
Headlines

Cabinet approves new metro rail policy to expand networks
extortion extortion
900
Twin City

Extortion call racket busted, 104 ATM cards seized in Cuttack
To Top