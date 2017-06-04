State at Large

Leopard scare again grips Nuapada village

Nuapada: A few days after a tiger mauled a four-year-old boy to death at Haladi village under the Khariar Road Forest Range in Nuapada district, the big cat panic gripped the locality once again on Saturday when locals spotted a leopard prowling near a temple in the area.

Being informed, forest officials rushed to the spot and kept a watch on the animal’s movement, said sources.

Worth mentioning here, Chhaganlala, son of Hiralal Pandey of the village, had been dragged by a tiger into a nearby forest on May 26 while he was asleep beside his parents on the verandah of their house.

