LEGO to re-release 5,923-piece Taj Mahal toy set, costs more than a decent smartphone

New Delhi: LEGO is all set to re-release Creator Expert 10256, Taj Mahal, later this month, according to sources.

The new build will be an update of the previous one and contain one extra brick. On the other hand, both the original and upcoming set features nearly 6,000 bricks.

Also, both the set mirror intricate details of the actual structure in Agra, including its facades, minarets and the dome. And much like the real Taj Mahal, the LEGO copy was designed by some of the best builders in its field.

The 16″ high, 20″ wide and 20″ deep Creator Expert 10256 Taj Mahal will be made available on November 27 for $369.99 USD in LEGO stores and LEGO’s web store.

