Legal Metrology official in Vigilance net

Pragativadi News Service
Odisha

Rourkela: Vigilance officials on Monday conducted simultaneous raids at the office and houses of Controller of Legal Metrology, Rourkela Bidyadhar Biswal for amassing assets disproportionate to his known sources of income and arrested him.

The anti-corruption sleuths raided five places including Biswal’s office at Udit Nagar in the Steel City, ancestral home at Nimikheta in Khordha district, his residence at Pokhariput along with a relative’s house at Patrapada in Bhubaneswar.

The anti-graft sleuths checked Biswal’s land records, bank accounts and other important documents possessed by him during the raid.

