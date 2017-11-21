Leave laziness and strive for success: Dalai Lama

Bhubaneswar: Tibetan spiritual leader and Nobel laureate Dalai Lama has been honoured with 10th ‘KISS Humanitarian Award’ at a special function held at the Kalinga Institute of Social Sciences (KISS) here on Tuesday.

Addressing the gathering, the spiritual leader said the modern world is lacking moral principle and the knowledge how to tackle emotions. He wished the youths to work hard with self-confidence to get success in life and to pay more attention to the ancient Indian knowledge and use their mind to build compassion in the society, which is one of the effective ways to remove corruption from the society.

“I am very happy to be here. You are the generation of the 21st century. You have lot of opportunities and responsibilities. Leave laziness and strive for success. You will get success if you work hard with self-confidence,” advised the 82-year-old Buddhist monk.

He also appreciated the selfless deeds and contribution of Dr Achyuta Samanta for the education of the tribal children and betterment of the society.

The Dalai Lama was the first Nobel Prize awardee to get the KISS Humanitarian Award. He was conferred with the award in the presence of many dignitaries and 27,000 tribal children of KISS.

Saswati Bal, President of KIIT and KISS, gave the vote of thanks.

The KISS Humanitarian Award was instituted in 2008 to honour and recognise individuals with the exceptionally high contribution to the society in various fields related to social issues.