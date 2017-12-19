Headlines

At least three killed as Amtrak train derails over Washington state highway

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
Amtrak train

Washington: An Amtrak train derailed on Monday during its inaugural run on a faster route from Seattle to Portland, Oregon, sending passenger cars tumbling from a bridge onto a major highway, killing at least three people and injuring about 100 others.

Thirteen of the train’s 14 cars jumped the tracks near the town of DuPont. According to sources 77 passengers and seven crew were aboard.

Five vehicles and two trucks were involved in the accident, and the highway was littered with fragments of the bridge and tree branches. Some motorists were injured but none died, sources said.

The derailment occurred on the first day Amtrak trains began using the new inland route between the Washington cities of Tacoma and Olympia, part of a $181 million project to cut travel time, according to reports.

It was not immediately clear whether the derailment was connected to the new route.

