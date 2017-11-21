At least 50 dead in suicide bombing at Nigeria mosque

Kano (Nigeria): At least 50 people were killed on Tuesday when a suicide bomber blew himself up at a mosque in northeast Nigeria, police said.

The blast happened during early morning prayers at the Madina mosque in the Unguwar Shuwa area of Mubi.

The attack bore all the hallmarks of Boko Haram, the Islamist militants whose insurgency has left at least 20,000 people dead and more than 2.6 million others homeless since 2009.

Earlier this month, at least two civilians were killed when dozens of Boko Haram fighters tried to storm the town of Gulak but were repelled by soldiers.