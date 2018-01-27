Headlines

At least 40 killed, over 100 injured in Kabul bomb blast

Kabul

Kabul: A huge blast took place in Kabul on Saturday killing at least 40 people and injuring over 140 others. An ambulance was reportedly packed with explosives which blew up at a police checkpoint in Kabul, as per reports.

The Taliban claimed responsibility for the blast.

As per sources, a loud explosion was heard that shook the windows of buildings nearby, locals reportedly said.

The death toll is likely to increase further.

The explosion comes exactly a week after Taliban terrorists stormed a luxury hotel in Kabul, killing at least 22 people.

