At least 40 feared dead after multiple blasts in Kabul

Kabul: At least 40 people have been killed and many others were injured in multiple blasts in Afghanistan’s capital Kabul on Thursday, according to sources.

Afghan Voice Agency is in the area of the attack, sources said.

It is the latest in a series to hit Afghan media groups in recent years and follows an attack on a private television station in Kabul last month.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the attack, which comes days after a suicide bomber killed six civilians in an assault near an Afghan intelligence agency compound in the city.