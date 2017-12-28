Headlines

At least 40 feared dead after multiple blasts in Kabul

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
kabul

Kabul: At least 40 people have been killed and many others were injured in multiple blasts in Afghanistan’s capital Kabul on Thursday, according to sources.

Afghan Voice Agency is in the area of the attack, sources said.

It is the latest in a series to hit Afghan media groups in recent years and follows an attack on a private television station in Kabul last month.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the attack, which comes days after a suicide bomber killed six civilians in an assault near an Afghan intelligence agency compound in the city.

Related Items:, ,

Recommended for you

Comments

Most Popular

Delhi Delhi
1.4K
Latest News Update

23-year-old girl alleges rape by senior manager in Delhi
Damodar Rout Damodar Rout
995
Headlines

Naveen dismisses Damodar Rout from Council of Ministers over beggar remark
Odia film industry Odia film industry
937
Entertainment

Flash back of Odia film industry 2017

Follow us on

Archives

Subscribe Our News

Enter Your Email Address

Copyright © 2016 Pragativadi. Powered by 4u Software Solutions

To Top