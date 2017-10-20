PRAGATIVADI:LEADING ODIA DAILY

Breaking News

﻿
Headlines

At least 30 killed in suicide bomb attack on Shia Mosque in Kabul

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
attack

Kabul: A suicide bomber killed at least 30 people inside a Shi`ite mosque in the Afghan capital Kabul on Friday night, a security official said, the latest in a string of violent attacks on the country`s Shi`ite minority.

The attack occurred at Imam Zaman mosque in the western Dasht-e-Barchi as Shi`ite worshippers gathered for prayers.

A senior security official said the exact number of casualties was unknown but that security forces at the scene had removed at least 30 bodies.

Afghanistan`s Shi`ite population has been heavily hit this year, with at least 84 people killed and 194 wounded in attacks on their mosques and religious ceremonies, according to a United Nations report released last week.

Among those were at least two attacks on mosques in Kabul in August and September.

 

Related Items:, , , ,

Recommended for you

Comments

Most Popular

Kaun Banega Crorepati 9 Kaun Banega Crorepati 9
1.3K
Headlines

Odisha’s Sunil Tandi wins Rs 50 lakh in ‘KBC 9’
Odisha Odisha
1.2K
Headlines

Heavy rainfall likely in Odisha from Oct 18
Diwali bonanza Diwali bonanza
1.2K
Headlines

7th Pay Commission: Diwali bonanza for teachers in UGC-funded varsities, college

Follow us on

Archives

Subscribe Our News

Enter Your Email Address

Copyright © 2016 Pragativadi. Powered by 4u Software Solutions

To Top