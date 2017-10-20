At least 30 killed in suicide bomb attack on Shia Mosque in Kabul

Kabul: A suicide bomber killed at least 30 people inside a Shi`ite mosque in the Afghan capital Kabul on Friday night, a security official said, the latest in a string of violent attacks on the country`s Shi`ite minority.

The attack occurred at Imam Zaman mosque in the western Dasht-e-Barchi as Shi`ite worshippers gathered for prayers.

A senior security official said the exact number of casualties was unknown but that security forces at the scene had removed at least 30 bodies.

Afghanistan`s Shi`ite population has been heavily hit this year, with at least 84 people killed and 194 wounded in attacks on their mosques and religious ceremonies, according to a United Nations report released last week.

Among those were at least two attacks on mosques in Kabul in August and September.