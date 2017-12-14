State at Large

At least 16 school students fall ill after consuming poisonous fruit in Athamalik

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
students

Angul: At least 16 school students today fell ill and admitted to Athamalik Sub-Divisional Hospital after consuming yellow oleander (Kaniar) fruit in Angul district.

According to reports, students of Anantapalli Upper Primary school in the district consumed the poisonous fruit this afternoon during their lunch break following which 16 students complained of stomach pain and they were rushed to the nearest hospital. Later, the students were shifted to Angul District Headquarters Hospital (DHH).

As per latest reports, two have been shifted to SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack after their condition deteriorated due to the poisoning.

