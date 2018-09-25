Lawyers-cops spat: HC bar association shuts down govt offices in Cuttack

Cuttack: The ongoing lawyers-cops spat intensified on Tuesday as the lawyers of High Court Bar Association paralysed all government offices and offices of all public sector undertakings (PSUs) within the surroundings of the Orissa High Court as well as the subordinate courts till Thursday.

Reportedly, all the government offices in High Court periphery, like Treasury, Collectorate, Excise, Superintendent of Police (rural), Sub-Collector, Sub-Registrar, State Bank of India, Regional Transport Office (RTO), Board of Revenue, Tehsil, etc have been closed by the agitators.

“We have already decided to gherao Naveen Niwas and for this purpose, a general meeting of the association has been called for tomorrow. If the State Government doesn’t take any action within a day or two, our lawyers will be bound to resort to their drastic step,” said High Court Bar Association president Srikant Nayak.

“Despite sending a letter to the Chief Minister and seeking his appointment, the CM did not take any actions regarding the concerned issue because of which the agitating lawyers have shut down all government offices in Cuttack,” Nayak said.

He also added that, nearly 1500 to 2000 lawyers of the High Court Bar Association, Cuttack Civil Bar Association, Criminal Court’s Bar Association, Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT) Bar Association, and State Administrative Tribunal (SAT) Bar Association will gherao the Chief Minister’s residence Naveen Niwas and submit a memorandum to him on Thursday.

Notably, the Bar Association had called for the cease-work stir on August 30 protesting ‘police excess’ on an advocate at Nua Bazaar bridge on August 28 morning in Cuttack. They demanded the arrest of the cops who were involved in the incident.

Cuttack DCP Akhileswar Singh had suspended two Constables—BK Samal and UK Bhuyan and a Havildar PK Behera for police excesses. Besides, a one-month notice has been served to Home Guard Kishore Samal seeking his explanation.