Lawyers’ bandh hits normal life in Puri

Puri: Vehicular movement on the roads came to a grinding halt while business establishments, schools, colleges and government offices remained shut today due to 12-hour bandh observed by Puri Bar Association.

Passengers had a tough time and remained stranded for hours at Atharnala Square in the town as agitating lawyers put up a blockade there, protesting deteriorating law and order situation in the town by burning tyres. They demanded the immediate removal of Puri Collector and SP in this connection.

Rail service was badly affected in the town by the dawn to dusk bandh with lawyers resorting to ‘Rail Roko’. Puri-Cuttack and Puri-Gunupur passenger trains remained halted at the Puri Railway Station for hours due to protests.

On the other hand, Orissa High Court Bar Association and Bhubaneswar Bar Association also started a cease-work stir starting from today, extended their support to the Puri Bar Association.