A lawyer provided me VVIP ticket: Chit fund accused

Cuttack: After chit fund scam accused Subhankar Nayak was spotted watching the India versus Sri Lanka first T20 International match at the VVIP gallery at the Barabati Stadium on Wednesday, Nayak said on Friday that the ticket for the gallery was given to him by a lawyer.

However, he refused to disclose the advocate’s name.

Cuttack Barabati BJD MLA Debasish Samantaray demanded a probe to find out how Subhankar managed to avail a VVIP pass.

Speaking to media persons, Samantray said, “The Government has no control over the Odisha Cricket Association (OCA) as it is an autonomous body. The OCA issues passes for seats in the BCCI box of the stadium. From the list available with the OCA, it can be ascertained who got passes and a probe will find out how the chit fund scam accused got the pass.”

Samantray further said someone who received the pass from the OCA must have given it to Subhankar.

The BCCI box is usually reserved for top bureaucrats, Ministers, sportspersons and OCA members and only those with VVIP passes are allowed to sit here.

Earlier, the OCA had refuted providing pass to Subhankar.

OCA working committee chairman Dhiren Palai said, “We distributed the passes to some VIPs and VVIPs of Odisha, BCCI office-bearers. But we don’t know who Subhankar Nayak is and OCA has not provided any ticket to him.”

Notably, Subhankar, known for his links with top politicians and bureaucrats, has got conditional bail from the Orissa High Court on August 1, 2017 after he was arrested by the CBI for his links with the Seashore Group.

Subhankar was accused of acting as a middleman between the Seashore Group and bureaucrats, police and politicians in order to get their undue favour for the tainted chit fund company.

Earlier, Leader of Opposition the State Assembly Narasingha Mishra and BJP spokesperson Samir Mohanty had demanded the State Government to probe how Subhankar managed to get the VVIP pass. However, BJD spokesperson Amar Prasad Sathpathy had said the Government has not issued any pass to him and the OCA can only give information about it.