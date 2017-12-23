Headlines

A lawyer provided me VVIP ticket: Chit fund accused

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
Subhankar Nayak

Cuttack: After chit fund scam accused Subhankar Nayak was spotted watching the India versus Sri Lanka first T20 International match at the VVIP gallery at the Barabati Stadium on Wednesday, Nayak said on Friday that the ticket for the gallery was given to him by a lawyer.

However, he refused to disclose the advocate’s name.

Cuttack Barabati BJD MLA Debasish Samantaray demanded a probe to find out how Subhankar managed to avail a VVIP pass.

Speaking to media persons, Samantray said, “The Government has no control over the Odisha Cricket Association (OCA) as it is an autonomous body. The OCA issues passes for seats in the BCCI box of the stadium. From the list available with the OCA, it can be ascertained who got passes and a probe will find out how the chit fund scam accused got the pass.”

Samantray further said someone who received the pass from the OCA must have given it to Subhankar.

The BCCI box is usually reserved for top bureaucrats, Ministers, sportspersons and OCA members and only those with VVIP passes are allowed to sit here.

Earlier, the OCA had refuted providing pass to Subhankar.

OCA working committee chairman Dhiren Palai said, “We distributed the passes to some VIPs and VVIPs of Odisha, BCCI office-bearers. But we don’t know who Subhankar Nayak is and OCA has not provided any ticket to him.”

Notably, Subhankar, known for his links with top politicians and bureaucrats, has got conditional bail from the Orissa High Court on August 1, 2017 after he was arrested by the CBI for his links with the Seashore Group.

Subhankar was accused of acting as a middleman between the Seashore Group and bureaucrats, police and politicians in order to get their undue favour for the tainted chit fund company.

Earlier, Leader of Opposition the State Assembly Narasingha Mishra and BJP spokesperson Samir Mohanty had demanded the State Government to probe how Subhankar managed to get the VVIP pass. However, BJD spokesperson Amar Prasad Sathpathy had said the Government has not issued any pass to him and the OCA can only give information about it.

Related Items:, , , , ,

Recommended for you

Comments

Most Popular

Team India Team India
3.9K
Headlines

See Pics: Team India reaches Bhubaneswar
sex racket sex racket
2.0K
Headlines

Sex racket busted, two actresses arrested from five-star hotels
T20 T20
1.3K
Headlines

IND vs SL, 1st T20I: India bowl out Lanka for 87, register biggest T20I win

Follow us on

Archives

Subscribe Our News

Enter Your Email Address

Copyright © 2016 Pragativadi. Powered by 4u Software Solutions

To Top