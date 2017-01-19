Latest News Update

Law Commission recommends life imprisonment for food adulteration

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
adulteration

New Delhi: The Law Commission is all set to recommend to the Centre for enhancing the punishment for food adulteration upto life imprisonment.

At present, the offence is now punishable with an imprisonment of six months and a fine upto Rs 1,000 under the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The law panel is of the view that Section 272 and Section 273 of the IPC should be amended. IPC Section 272 pertains to adulteration of food and drinks while Section 273 deals with sale of noxious food and drinks.

The Law Commission is likely to submit its report to the government next week. The Law Commission was asked by the Centre to give its recommendation after the Supreme Court directed the government to look into the penal provisions which were ‘grossly inadequate’.

The Law Commission in its report has agreed with the Supreme Court and said that the punishment is inadequate and must be enhanced to life.

Notably, since food adulteration is a concurrent subject, states of UP, West Bengal and Odisha have already enhanced the punishment to life.

Related Items:
Comments

Most Popular

Siberia Lord Jagannath Siberia Lord Jagannath
6.9K
Culture

Lord Jagannath carved out of ice in Siberia
Pan card design changed Pan card design changed
2.5K
Headlines

PAN card revives with a new design
Rachana-Siddhant Rachana-Siddhant
2.5K
Entertainment

Rachana to be seen soon with Siddhant again
Barabati Stadium Barabati Stadium
2.4K
Headlines

India-England ODI : Barabati braces up
bike bike
1.9K
State at Large

Bike borne constables collide with tree, die
To Top