PRAGATIVADI:LEADING ODIA DAILY

Breaking News

﻿
Headlines

At last Jaga-Kalia separated successfully; CM greets the surgical team of medicos

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
Jaga-Kalia

New Delhi/Bhubaneswar: In a good news for the people of Odisha, the surgery of Kandhamal’s conjoined twins Jaga-Kalia was reportedly been successful to separate the twins who had undergone the second phase of cranial separation surgery for over 12 hours today at the AIIMS, New Delhi.

This has been informed by Odisha’s Health and Family Welfare Minister Pratap Jena that the condition of the separated twins is stable and the surgery which was expected to last for over 24 hours, only took 12 hours and it was successful to separate the twins.

It seems as the surgery of the conjoined twins went successful for the prayers been offered by the people of Odisha for which the duo’s condition is stable.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik also greeted the team of doctors for their successful surgery of the twins and offered prayers before Lord Jagannath for the speedy recovery of Jaga-Kalia.

It was earlier thought that the operation would last at least 24 hours or more, but it took only 12 hours to successfully separate the duo.

Related Items:, , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Comments

Most Popular

Kaun Banega Crorepati 9 Kaun Banega Crorepati 9
1.7K
Headlines

Odisha’s Sunil Tandi wins Rs 50 lakh in ‘KBC 9’
Jaga-Kalia Jaga-Kalia
1.6K
Headlines

Phase II surgery of conjoined twins Jaga-Kalia begins at Delhi AIIMS
Power list -2017 Power list -2017
1.2K
Special Stories

PRAGATIVADI POWERLIST 2017

Follow us on

Archives

Subscribe Our News

Enter Your Email Address

Copyright © 2016 Pragativadi. Powered by 4u Software Solutions

To Top