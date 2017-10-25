At last Jaga-Kalia separated successfully; CM greets the surgical team of medicos

New Delhi/Bhubaneswar: In a good news for the people of Odisha, the surgery of Kandhamal’s conjoined twins Jaga-Kalia was reportedly been successful to separate the twins who had undergone the second phase of cranial separation surgery for over 12 hours today at the AIIMS, New Delhi.

This has been informed by Odisha’s Health and Family Welfare Minister Pratap Jena that the condition of the separated twins is stable and the surgery which was expected to last for over 24 hours, only took 12 hours and it was successful to separate the twins.

It seems as the surgery of the conjoined twins went successful for the prayers been offered by the people of Odisha for which the duo’s condition is stable.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik also greeted the team of doctors for their successful surgery of the twins and offered prayers before Lord Jagannath for the speedy recovery of Jaga-Kalia.

It was earlier thought that the operation would last at least 24 hours or more, but it took only 12 hours to successfully separate the duo.