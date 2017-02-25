Lassi craze in Cuttack begins

Cuttack: The mercury level is increasing every passing day and Millenium City residents are already lining up for the thirst quenching and sumptuous traditional beverage, lassi.

Kiosks selling lassi have come up in all busy areas of the city like Dolamundai, College Square, Buxi Bazar, Badambadi, Kanika Chhak, Ranihat, Mangalabag, OMP Square, Bajrakabati Road, Naya Sarak, Jobra, Khapuria, Sikharpur and so on.

The price per glass is just Rs 20 for ‘dahi lassi’ and Rs 30 for ‘rabidi lassi’. The lassi vendors earn upto Rs 5,000 per day and the beverage becomes a business of crores in the span of the three months of peak summer if all vendors are considered.

This year the Cuttack Municipal Corporation has made it compulsory for vendors to get a food license for selling lassi in the city.

While the city’s twin, Bhubaneswar is also famous for ‘rabidi lassi’ it is known that lassi in Cuttack dates back to many centuries when the beverage would be distributed during Dola Melana. Presently, the lassi craze remains in the city from Shivratri to Raja Sankranti.