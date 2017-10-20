Large rock falls off Sakhigopal Temple top in Odisha

PRAGATIVADI:LEADING ODIA DAILY

Puri: In a shocking incident, a large rock fell off from the top of the Sakhigopal temple in Puri district today.

According to locals, falling off the large rock might have been caused due to incessant rain which has wreaked havoc in the state since last two days.

Notably, Sakhigopal temple also known as Satyabadi Gopinath temple is a medieval temple dedicated to Lord Gopinath located in the town of Sakhigopal on the Puri-Bhubaneswar highway. The temple is built in the Kalinga style of temple architecture.

The temple is famous for celebrating the annual Amla Navami Festival. The festival is associated with the practice of touching Radha’s feet (Radha was the legendary beloved of Lord Krishna).

 

