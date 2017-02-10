Large number of expired medicines found at Utkal University Health Center

Bhubaneswar: A group of students from Utkal University students union have ransacked the University Health Center on Thursday evening after finding that most medicines kept in the dispensary had crossed expiry date and still are being dispensed to the varsity students.

As per reports, most of the students of the varsity faced side effects and felt unwell after taking medicines given by the University Health Center.

Irate over the occurrence, several students staged a sit-in before the dispensary and set the drugs ablaze on late Thursday evening.

“When one of my friends informed us that expired medicines are being provided we rushed to the health center and found large number of medicines in the store room had crossed expiry date,” said Mahesh Prasad, president of students’ union leader.

It may be noted that recently the Utkal University has been granted A++ grade by NAAC. This raises questions on how a A++ graded varsity has such a dysfunctional dispensary and who will be responsible for the students’ illness caused by old stock medicines.

However, there is no official statement from the varsity authority on this.