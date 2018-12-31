Landslide win for Sheikh Hasina in Bangladesh

Dhaka: Sheikh Hasina is set to win a new term as prime minister of Bagladesh.

The Election Commission of Bangladesh said on Monday her party, Awami League (AL), has registered a landslide victory in the polls.

Hasina’s party AL secured 259 constituencies of the 300-seat parliament, according to results released by the Election Commission for 298 seats.

Reports said the ruling party is followed by its key ally the Jatiya Party at 20.

Sources said the BNP (Bangladesh Nationalist Party), a key ally of the Opposition alliance, has suffered a massive rout with just five seats plus two of its allies in the Jatiya Oikya Front.