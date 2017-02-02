Landmine blast: Death toll rises to eight

Koraput: The martyrs of the Wednesday landmine blast in the Mungarigumi village of Sunki near Odisha and Andhra Pradesh border, were given a guard of honour on Thursday. While seven bodies were found earlier, another body of Tulasidhar Majhi was found today, raising the death toll to eight. The blast is being suspected as a Maoist attack.

The seven martyred policemen were given the guard of honour at the parade ground of Koraput. South western range DIG S Saini and other senior police officers were present on the occasion. “The human rights activists who come here and agitate after a Maoist operation by police should come now and agitate against Maosits. Why is the police always expected to take a soft stance while such attacks on our personnel continue!” she said.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has also expressed grief over the incident and extended condolence to the families of the martyrs.

Meanwhile, the Constable Havildar Sipahi Mahasangha has accused of standard operating procedures notbeing followed for the policemen leading to the accident. usually, in sensitive areas, policemen are carried in private vehicles and not police vehicles. They have also demanded jobs for one family member of each martyr.

The incident took place on National Highway-26, when 13 police personnel were travelling in a van from Koraput to Cuttack for training.