Land identified for Kashmiri Pandits in J&K

New Delhi: In an effort to rehabilitate displaced Kashmiri Pandits driven away during rise in militancy in the valley, the J&K government has identified 100 acres of land in eight places in the valley.

As per sources in Union Home Ministry, the Pandits will be resettled in 10 districts of the state.

The Kashmiris had migrated owing to rise in extremism in the valley in the 90s. So far, 62,000 Kashmiri migrant families were registered with the government out of which 40,000 were registered in Jammu, 20,000 in the national capital and remaining 2,000 in the rest of the country.

The state government will also be taking steps to fill all of the 6000 vacancies reserved for Kashmiri Pandits of which 1700 had already been filled and the remaining 4300 will be filled through a selection process that is underway.