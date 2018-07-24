Land grabbing: NHRC issues notice to Angul collector

Bhubaneswar: The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has issued a notice to Angul Collector over encroachment of government lands by land mafia at Santarapur village in the district.

The notice of the apex rights body came in response to a petition filed by rights activist Sangita Swain.

Swain in her petition filed on April 29 this year had alleged that two government grazing lands have been encroached by miscreants at Santarapur. As a result, local people have been deprived of cattle feeding and many other purposes of use of the land. It violates their human rights, the petitioner alleged.

The petitioner alleged that despite many complaints by the villagers and activists, the public authority did not take any action in this regard.

Swain prayed to the commission to take criminal/disciplinary action against the public authority/police by taking legal proceeding against them. Besides, she appealed for necessary steps against the encroachers of the government lands by evicting and taking steps as per law.