LAMPCS Managing Director lands in Vig net

Nabarangpur: Vigilance sleuths on Thursday conducted raids at the residence and office of Jharigaon Large Area Multi-Purpose Cooperative Society (LAMPCS) managing director Mansai Panka on charges of amassing properties disproportionate to his known sources of income.

According to sources, the anti-corruption wing raided four places including Panka’s residence and his paternal house at Bharandipara, one single-storey building at Umerkote and office chamber at Jharigaon.

During the search, the officials verified and seized several documents.

The Vigilance officials conducted raid on the basis of search warrant issued by Jeypore Special Vigilance Judge.

