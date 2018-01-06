Before Lalu’s sentencing, ED files fresh charge sheet against his daughter

Patna: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Saturday filed a second charge sheet in a Delhi court against RJD chief Lalu Prasad’s daughter Misa Bharti in a money laundering case.

The first charge sheet was filed by the ED on December 23 last year.

Both charge sheets against Bharti in the PMLA case will be considered on February 5, according to sources.

The probe agency had earlier attached a Delhi farmhouse in connection with its money laundering probe against Bharti and her husband, Shailesh Kumar.