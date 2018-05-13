Lalu Yadav’s son Tej Pratap Yadav gets married to party MLA’s daughter Aishwarya Roy

Patna: Former Bihar Chief Minister Lalu Yadav’s eldest son Tej Pratap Yadav tied the knot with Aishwarya Roy, the daughter of a Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) MLA Chandrika Roy. In attendance were many VIPs and thousands of other guests, including Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, who set aside their political differences and made it to the wedding.

As the chief minister arrived at the veterinary college grounds in Patna – the wedding venue – he was greeted with loud cheers. The entire top leadership of the RJD stood at the entrance to welcome the guests.

Nitish Kumar exchanged pleasantries with Lalu Yadav, who is out on parole from jail for the wedding, and later sat on the dais with the RJD chief and his wife Rabri Devi.

Lalu Yadav’s younger son and former deputy chief minister Tejashwi Yadav and daughter Misa Bharti, a Rajya Sabha lawmaker, also greeted the chief minister.

Among other prominent guests were Bihar Governor Satya Pal Mallik, Union minister Ram Vilas Paswan and veteran socialist leader Sharad Yadav were there to bless the couple.

Not present at the wedding, however, was Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi, the senior BJP leader who played an instrumental role in getting the central agencies to probe Lalu Yadav, sons Tej Pratap and Tejashwi and daughter Misra Bharti in corruption cases against them. Sushil Kumar Modi is reportedly out of the country.

A stage was put up at the college ground where the groom dressed in pink sherwani and pyjama of matching shade exchanged garlands with the bride who wore a bright red dress.

The event was marked by rendition of tunes played by several music bands. Besides, a colourful procession was taken out by members of the Yaduvanshi Sena, a non-political organisation of the Yadav community. A lavish spread of vegetarian dishes, prepared by a Kanpur-based caterer, has been laid out for the guests. Nearly 100 rooms in four of the city’s top hotels have been booked for the wedding guests.