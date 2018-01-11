Lalu Yadav will get ‘dahi chura’ in jail on Makar Sankranti

Patna: RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav, who is serving a 3.5 years jail term in connection with Bihar fodder scam, was back on Wednesday, standing before the CBI judge Shiv Pal Singh.

The RJD chief on Wednesday made a feeble request for bail, before complaining about jail authorities were not allowing him to more than three visitors every week.

However, the judge – who had last week handed over the 3.5 years jail term to Lalu Yadav – refused to help the Lalu Yadav in this matter, citing official procedures, according to a source.

Not one to back down so easily, Lalu again persisted with his request on Wednesday. This time, Lalu seeking leniency because the Makar Sankranti festival was around the corner, on Sunday. “We celebrate it in a grand way… by eating dahi chura,” Lalu Yadav said, trying to be his persuasive best.

“I will get dahi chura arranged in jail,” the judge said, apparently with a faint smile on his face.

This year, Lalu’s family in Patna had declared they won’t celebrate the festival in his absence.