Lalu Yadav son Tej Pratap threat to Bihar Deputy CM to Change Son's wedding venue

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
Bihar

Patna:  Days after RJD Chief Lalu Prasad Yadav’s older son Tej Pratap threatened to disrupt the wedding of Bihar Deputy chief minister Sushil Modi’s son, the family was “forced to change” the function venue, according to sources.

Tej Pratap Yadav on Thursday prophesied an assault by him on Sushil Modi, who invited Tej Pratap to his son Utkarsh’s wedding on December 3.

Although there was no condemnation from Lalu Yadav’s party, Rashtriya Janata Dal, the RJD chief has assured Sushil Modi and his family that his son won’t create any problem at the wedding.

Bihar Deputy CM’s decision of changing venue has been called a “publicity stunt” by RJD leaders.
The wedding ceremony will now be conducted at Veterinary College Ground instead of Shakha Maidan, which was close to Sushil Modi ‘s ancestral house in Patna, sources said.

