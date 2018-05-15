Lalu Yadav Returns to Ranchi jail on completion of parole

Patna: After spending three days of the wedding of son Tej Pratap Yadav, on Monday RJD Chief Lalu Prasad Yadav went back to Ranchi from Patna. He had been granted three days parole of which period expired on Monday. However, during this parole period the RJD chief, convicted in some cases related to fodder scam of 1997, was granted six weeks provisional bail for treatment by the Jharkhand High Court.

After his arrival at Ranchi airport, Yadav was taken to the jail at Hotwar because the formalities for his provisional bail were yet to be completed, said his lawyer, Prabhat Kumar. When the formalities are completed on Tuesday, Lalu would be flown to Mumbai for treatment, family sources said.

His worsening health condition led the authorities to shift him to AIIMS in New Delhi on March 28. He was sent back to RIMS on May 1 as AIIMS doctors found his health condition improving. The RJD chief is suffering from a host of ailments including diabetes, heart problems, kidney infection, high blood pressure and hypertension. He had undergone an open heart surgery in August 2014.

Meanwhile, a special CBI court in Ranchi on Monday conducted hearing in a pending case of the fodder scam in which Yadav figures as an accused. The case (47A/96) pertains to the fraudulent withdrawal of Rs 139.35 crore from the Doranda treasury in Ranchi.