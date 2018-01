Patna: RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav has been sentenced to five years in jail on Wednesday in the third fodder scam case.

Former Chief Minister Jagannath Mishra also found guilty in the case.

Jagannath Mishra and Lalu Yadav both have been sentenced to five years in jail with a fine of Rs 5 lakh.

Today, the verdict was delivered in a case related to the Chaibasa Treasury from which Rs 33.67 crore were siphoned off against the actual allocation of just Rs 7.10 lakh in 1992-93.