Lalu Yadav gets 3.5 years in jail, Rs 5 lakh fine in fodder scam

Ranchi: RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav was on Saturday sentenced to three-and-a-half years in prison and fined rupees five lakh by a special CBI court here in the second fodder scam case in which he was found guilty.

The sentence was delivered today via video conferencing after being postponed three times this week.

However, Lalu’s son Tejashwi Yadav said that they will approach the high court and also apply for bail after studying the sentence.

Earlier in the week, Prasad’s advocate filed a plea before the court seeking minimum punishment for the party supremo on health grounds.

The CBI court had on December 23 convicted the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief and 15 others in a case related to the fraudulent withdrawal of Rs 84.5 lakh from the Deoghar district treasury in Bihar between 1990 and 1994.

Lalu was convicted in the first of five fodder scam cases, in 2013, and for that was sentenced to five years in prison.