Patna: In yet another blow for former Bihar chief minister and RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav, On Wednesday he has been convicted in the third fodder scam case by a special CBI court in Ranchi.

Today, the verdict was delivered in a case related to the Chaibasa Treasury from which Rs 33.67 crore were siphoned off against the actual allocation of just Rs 7.10 lakh in 1992-93.

Lalu is already convicted in another fodder scam case and was sentenced to three and a half years in jail earlier this month.