Lalu Prasad may seek parole to attend only sister’s last rites

Patna: RJD chief Lalu Prasad, sentenced to three-and-a-half years in jail in a fodder scam case, is likely to seek parole to attend the last rites of his only sister, Gangotri Devi, who died here on Sunday.
Lalu Prasad son Tejashwi Yadav said the family had tried to communicate the news of Gangotri Devi’s death to Prasad through the prison authorities in Ranchi.
However, Tejashwi expressed apprehension that his father might not be able to get parole in time, due to the legal procedure involved and today being a Sunday.