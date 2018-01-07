Latest News Update

Lalu Prasad may seek parole to attend only sister’s last rites

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
Lalu Prasad

Patna: RJD chief Lalu Prasad, sentenced to three-and-a-half years in jail in a fodder scam case, is likely to seek parole to attend the last rites of his only sister, Gangotri Devi, who died here on Sunday.

Lalu Prasad son Tejashwi Yadav said the family had tried to communicate the news of Gangotri Devi’s death to Prasad through the prison authorities in Ranchi.

However, Tejashwi expressed apprehension that his father might not be able to get parole in time, due to the legal procedure involved and today being a Sunday.

Related Items:,

Recommended for you

Comments

Most Popular

viral video viral video
3.7K
Crime

Video of girls stripped naked, sexually assaulted goes viral in Odisha
Sambalpuri dress code Sambalpuri dress code
662
Headlines

Sambalpuri dress code for Odisha students from next academic session
lady teacher killing lady teacher killing
633
Crime

Lady school teacher beaten to death in Khurda

Follow us on

Archives

Subscribe Our News

Enter Your Email Address

Copyright © 2016 Pragativadi. Powered by 4u Software Solutions

To Top