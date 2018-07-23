Lakhs to witness Trinity’s Suna Besha today

Puri: Lakhs of devotees are expected to throng Puri to get a glimpse of ‘Suna Besha’ of the three deities — Lord Jagannath, his elder brother Lord Balabhadra and their sister Devi Subhadra on their respective chariots today.

During the Besha, the trinity will be adorned with gold ornaments on their gigantic wooden chariots – Nandighosa, Taladhwaja and Debadalana.

During the rituals of Suna Besha, the deities will be decked up with golden crowns and other jewellery and worshipped on their respective chariots placed at Singhdwar of Srimandir after their annual nine-day sojourn to Sri Gundicha Temple.

The ornamentation ritual of the deities will commence at 5 pm and devotees will be able to witness the Besha from 6.30 pm to 11 pm, sources in the Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) informed.

Earlier in the morning, rituals like Mangala Alati, Abakasha and Mailama-Tadapa Lagi were performed at the chariots. Other major rituals of deities – Gopalaballav, Madhayna Dhoopa and Sandhya Alati will be performed before the Suna Besha.

The Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) and district administration have made elaborate arrangements for smooth conduct of the Suna Besha darshan.

Barricades have been put in place and as many as 110 platoons of police personnel have been deployed for the hassle-free darshan of the sibling deities, informed Satyajit Mohanty, ADG.

The deities would finally re-enter the 12th century shrine and again be placed on the ‘Ratna Singhasana’, following ‘Neeladribije’ ritual tomorrow.