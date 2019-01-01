Lakhs throng Srimandir to seek Lord’s blessing on New Year

Puri: Lakhs of devotees thronged Shree Jagannath Temple in Puri today to seek blessings and offer prayers to the Holy Trinity on the occasion of New Year.

Keeping in view the huge footfall of devotees, the Srimandir was opened at 12.17 am late on Monday night for the devotees to have darshan of the Lords.

People from various parts of the country also gathered at Chandrabhaga sea beach to witness the first sunrise of the year.

Meanwhile, police forces have been deployed in Puri and nearby tourist spots to maintain law and order during the New Year celebrations.

On this occasion, Renowned sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik wished everyone through a sand art at the Puri sea beach.

Sudarsan Pattnaik took to twitter and shared the sand art with a message.

