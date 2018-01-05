Lady school teacher beaten to death in Khurda

Crime

Khurda: The body of a lady primary school teacher was found at an isolated area under Nirakarpur police limits in Khurda district.

The deceased has been identified as Anjali Dehury of Kantabada village under Begunia Tehsil. She was working in Ugratara Nodal ME School in Haripur area.

Reportedly, Anjali was staying with one of her relatives at Badapokharia area. She was returning home when she was attacked by some miscreants between 4:30 pm and 5:15 pm, Khurda SP Dipti Ranjan Ray said.

Anjali had injuries on the head and face, said Khurda SP Dipti Ranjan Ray adding a blood stained bamboo stick was recovered from the spot. According to police, Dehury was murdered on an isolated place between Haripur and Badapokharia area.

“According to preliminary investigation, it seems the woman was killed over some personal enmity,” Ray said, adding that they have launched a search operation to nab the miscreants involved in the crime.

A police team reached the spot and sent the body for postmortem. Sources said Anjali was unmarried and had started working as a teacher about six years back.

