Lady cop molested: 2 Govt. advocates held

Cuttack: The Commissionerate police on Thursday has registered a case against two Government advocates for allegedly molesting a woman cop of the State Crime Branch.

As the complaint filed by the victim, Lalbagh police station Inspector Debadutta Biswal said that the incident apparently happened inside the lift of Orissa High Court.

On account of the sensitivity of the case and in view of the ongoing investigations, Biswal refused to disclose the identities of the accused named in the FIR.

He even refused to say under which sections of the penal code the Advocates have been booked.

According to reports, the Crime Branch woman Inspector had gone to the High Court for official work on Tuesday and while returning, she was molested in the High Court lift. She had brought this to the notice of the Crime Branch SP, who in turn forwarded it to city DCP for necessary action.