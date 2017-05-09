Lady brown sugar trader arrested from city

Bhubaneswar: Laxmisagar Police on Monday have arrested a woman for illegally trading brown sugar and seized 10 grams of the contraband from her.

The accused was identified as Haseena Khatum (aged 35). She was residing at Haldipadia slum in Laxmisagar area of the city.

Acting on a tip off, police on Monday caught Haseena red handed while she was selling brown sugar in the area. On raid, police seized about 10 gm of brown sugar and cash of Rs 7,500 from her possession.

Earlier during 2015, her husband Mustaq Ahmad was also arrested in connection with brown sugar trading. After her husband’s arrest, Haseena was running the trade of brown sugar.

It may also be noted here that Haseena is a cancer patient and is under complete medication. Doctors have also said that there is every chance that she may lose her life at any time.