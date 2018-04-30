Lack of evidence helps drug peddlers to escape conviction: Minister

Bhubaneswar: Most of the drug peddlers arrested by the police have managed to escape punishment due to lack of evidence, Excise minister Sashi Bhusan Behera said Odisha Assembly on Monday.

The arrested drug peddlers are either acquitted or granted bail as the police are not able to produce the seized narcotics in the court as evidence, the Minister said.

“As a result, the rate of conviction of the arrested drug peddlers in the state has been negligible in Odisha as compared to the neighbouring states,” he pointed out making a statement on the arrest and conviction of the drug peddlers during the question hour.

The rate of conviction of the drug peddlers in 2015 was 4.59 percent followed by 0.36 percent in 2016, 3.46 percent in 2017 and 3.62 in 2018, the house was informed.